Chapter closed: Virgin Atlantic shuts Hong Kong route after 30 years

Virgin Atlantic has dropped its Heathrow to Hong Kong route after almost 30 years due to operational challenges – including the closure of Russia’s airspace.

As part of the move, the airliner will also close its office in the city-state.

The legacy carrier announced today its decision not to resume flights – which have been halted for almost a year – in March 2023, as previously announced.

Virgin Atlantic stopped services in December 2021 due to the impact of Omicron and Hong Kong’s strict zero-Covid policy.

City A.M. understands that on the basis of Moscow’s airspace remaining closed to Western airlines, flights from Heathrow to the city-state would take an hour more while return services would be almost two hours longer.

“We’re sorry for the disappointment caused to our loyal customers on this route and anyone booked to travel from March 2023, will be offered a refund, voucher or the option to rebook on an alternative Virgin Atlantic route,” said a Virgin Atlantic spokesperson.

It is understood that 46 jobs – 18 ground staff and 28 cabin crew – will be impacted by the decision.

Hong Kong recently made the headlines when airline executive Willie Walsh said the city-state had lost its status as an aviation hub due to the impact of its zero-Covid policies.

In 2019 Hong Kong Airport handled 71.5 million passengers but numbers tanked as a result of the pandemic, as the hub saw 1.35 million people pass through its gates two years later.

“Hong Kong has lost its position as a global hub and will struggle to regain it because other hubs have taken advantage of it,” Walsh said in late September during a conference of the International Air Transport Association – of which he is director general.