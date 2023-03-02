Celebrating the Square Mile: Full list of winners at City A.M. Awards 2023
The great and the good of the Square Mile gathered for the annual City A.M. awards in the Guildhall on Thursday evening.
The winners – drawn from right across the City – were rightly feted, having gone through a rigorous shortlisting and judging process to stand on the stage with host Julia Streets and City A.M. editor Andy Silvester.
The full winners were:
Law firm of the year: Milbank
Judges reckoned Milbank was the clear winner in this category, and judges were particularly impressed by their bold acquisition of Dickson Minto, putting them right on the map.
Innovative company of the year: Wandisco
Judges gave Wandisco a unanimous seal of approval, as it distinguished itself in the tech space this year. The firm has done much to power digital innovation across the City and beyond.
Insurer of the Year: Phoenix Group
Phoenix triumphs as a high-performing, reliable business, marching ahead of the curve on policy issues. Judges said strong leadership has helped push the firm to a new level.
Accountancy firm of the year: Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is the champion of accountancy firms this year, growing into a real challenger to the Big 4. Judges were impressed it had successfully delivered its merger – no mean feat in professional services.
Analyst of the Year: Victoria Scholar
Judges valued Scholar’s plain English approach to financial news, translating complex City moves for a wider audience – something the Square Mile needs to do more often.
ESG Award: LGIM
LGIM sweeps up the ESG award for a genuine approach to sustainability, talking the talk but walking the walk too.
Investor of the Year: Elliott Advisors
Judges were impressed by Elliott’s approach to the firms they invest in, with many boardrooms now seeing the activist as a welcome partner.
Bank of the Year: Investec
Investec seals the banking title in recognition of high quality and reliable performance. Judges rated the firm’s continued growth in the UK, as well as impressive leadership.
Dealmaker of the Year: Omar Faruqui, Barclays
Omar Faruqui impressed the judges as a prolific dealmaker from outside of the traditional powerhouses, with a host of transactions including the £2.1 Billion deal to take Biffa private on his resume.
Entrepreneur of the Year: Louise Hill, GoHenry
Louise Hill has impressed the judges over a number of years with her advocacy for financial education for children, a cause we can all get behind.
Business of the Year: Rare Restaurants
Judges said no industry was more unforgiving than the restaurant trade, but Rare has navigated serious headwinds to deliver an extraordinary five-year turnaround in the most difficult of circumstances.
Personality of the Year: Amanda Blanc
Judges said Amanda Blanc had given Aviva personality, with a clear strategy and drive. Blanc has become one of the City’s most high-profile figures and hasn’t shied away from the limelight on a whole host of issues, and is a deserving winner of this evening’s most prestigious award.