Celebrating the Square Mile: Full list of winners at City A.M. Awards 2023

The great and the good of the Square Mile gathered for the annual City A.M. awards in the Guildhall on Thursday evening.

The winners – drawn from right across the City – were rightly feted, having gone through a rigorous shortlisting and judging process to stand on the stage with host Julia Streets and City A.M. editor Andy Silvester.

The full winners were:

Law firm of the year: Milbank

Judges reckoned Milbank was the clear winner in this category, and judges were particularly impressed by their bold acquisition of Dickson Minto, putting them right on the map.

Milbank

Innovative company of the year: Wandisco

Judges gave Wandisco a unanimous seal of approval, as it distinguished itself in the tech space this year. The firm has done much to power digital innovation across the City and beyond.

Wandisco

Insurer of the Year: Phoenix Group

Phoenix triumphs as a high-performing, reliable business, marching ahead of the curve on policy issues. Judges said strong leadership has helped push the firm to a new level.

Phoenix

Accountancy firm of the year: Evelyn Partners

Evelyn Partners is the champion of accountancy firms this year, growing into a real challenger to the Big 4. Judges were impressed it had successfully delivered its merger – no mean feat in professional services.

Evelyn Partners

Analyst of the Year: Victoria Scholar

Judges valued Scholar’s plain English approach to financial news, translating complex City moves for a wider audience – something the Square Mile needs to do more often.

Victoria Scholar

ESG Award: LGIM

LGIM sweeps up the ESG award for a genuine approach to sustainability, talking the talk but walking the walk too.

LGIM

Investor of the Year: Elliott Advisors

Judges were impressed by Elliott’s approach to the firms they invest in, with many boardrooms now seeing the activist as a welcome partner.

Elliott Advisors

Bank of the Year: Investec

Investec seals the banking title in recognition of high quality and reliable performance. Judges rated the firm’s continued growth in the UK, as well as impressive leadership.

Investec

Dealmaker of the Year: Omar Faruqui, Barclays

Omar Faruqui impressed the judges as a prolific dealmaker from outside of the traditional powerhouses, with a host of transactions including the £2.1 Billion deal to take Biffa private on his resume.

Omar Faruqui, Barclays

Entrepreneur of the Year: Louise Hill, GoHenry

Louise Hill has impressed the judges over a number of years with her advocacy for financial education for children, a cause we can all get behind.

Louise Hill, GoHenry

Business of the Year: Rare Restaurants

Judges said no industry was more unforgiving than the restaurant trade, but Rare has navigated serious headwinds to deliver an extraordinary five-year turnaround in the most difficult of circumstances.

Rare Restaurants

Personality of the Year: Amanda Blanc

Judges said Amanda Blanc had given Aviva personality, with a clear strategy and drive. Blanc has become one of the City’s most high-profile figures and hasn’t shied away from the limelight on a whole host of issues, and is a deserving winner of this evening’s most prestigious award.