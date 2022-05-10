WATCH: Highlights of City A.M. Awards 2022
City A.M. was delighted to be celebrate the City!
After a two year break the paper brought back the City A.M. Awards 2022 to London’s iconic Guildhall in the heart of the City in partnership with British Airways London City.
The evening hosted by industry powerhouse Julia Streets had keynotes from Sir Martyn Lewis and Editor in Chief Andy Silvester.
On the evening we crowned the leading industry winners for a variety of awards! To check the list of winners visit our awards page: