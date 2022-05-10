WATCH: Highlights of City A.M. Awards 2022

City Awards 2022 at the Guildhall London 28.04.22 Anne Boden, founder of Starling Bank is presented an award by Mark Leather, head of Engineering at BA CityFlyer (c) Gretel Ensignia, gretel_ensignia@hotmail.com, 07783620234

City A.M. was delighted to be celebrate the City!

After a two year break the paper brought back the City A.M. Awards 2022 to London’s iconic Guildhall in the heart of the City in partnership with British Airways London City.

The evening hosted by industry powerhouse Julia Streets had keynotes from Sir Martyn Lewis and Editor in Chief Andy Silvester.

On the evening we crowned the leading industry winners for a variety of awards! To check the list of winners visit our awards page:

https://buff.ly/3kXdFaV