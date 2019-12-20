Celebrate in style this Christmas with these tequila cocktails

Cocktail king Oli Pergl, tequila educator at Maestro Dobel, suggests three

alternative festive cocktails. City A.M. Club members can enjoy them for free at locations around town – log on to club.cityam.com for more information.

Diamante Paloma

The lesser-known Paloma is a true favourite down in Mexico – the birthplace of Maestro Dobel, and of course, Tequila. Meaning ‘Dove’, this cocktail is naturally uplifting and for years has been

a staple at gatherings and celebrations. The long, refreshing nature of this drink will mean you and your closest friends can keep Christmas Eve lasting just that much longer – this updated recipe was intended to be shared.

Ingredients

• 40ml Maestro Dobel Diamante

• 20ml freshly-squeezed lemon juice

• 10ml agave nectar

Method

Shake all ingredients together with ice and strain into glass, top-up with cloudy lemonade and pour 15ml Aperol slowly into glass. Garnish with thin grapefruit slices.

Glassware

Highball glass with cubed ice

Humito Old Fashioned

Since the 19th century the Old Fashioned has been dominated by bourbon and other whiskies – a short, stirred cocktail made with your choice of spirit, bitters and orange. This year we wanted to try something new, and twisted the classic recipe with some smoky tequila – Maestro Dobel Humito. The ideal drink to serve to the family to keep everyone happy after Christmas dinner.

Ingredients

• 50ml Maestro Dobel Humito

• 3 dashes Angostura Bitters

• 1 tspn agave nectar

Method

Add all ingredients into glass & stir for 10 seconds to combine. Cut a medium length of peel from a fresh Orange, spray the oils over the drink and place in cocktail. Serve immediately.

Glassware

Rocks glass with cubed ice

Black Diamond Margarita

The perfect tipple to get the Christmas party started, the ever-popular margarita. Since US Prohibition in the 1920s and early 30s, people have been searching for the perfect tequila to mix into this classic recipe and this time we’re passing the baton on to Maestro Dobel Diamante. What better way to sign-off for the year then with the ultimate feel-good cocktail?

Ingredients

• 50ml Maestro Dobel Diamante Tequila

• 25ml freshly-squeezed lime juice

• 15ml Agave Nectar

Method

Rim glass with lime juice and black lava salt. Add all ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice – shake and fine-strain into glass. Garnish with a lime wedge on the rim.

Glassware

Martini glass