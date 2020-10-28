Viva Mexico! Day of the Dead comes to London

Día de Muertos – Day of the Dead – is upon us, and though Mexico City is off the cards this year that doesn’t mean you can’t get your carnival on in the capital.

From Mexican feasts to homemade cocktails, here’s how to bring a little Mexico to you this weekend.

Santo Remedio goes big with bottomless brunch







London Bridge’s Mexican restaurant Santo Remedio is going all-in across the weekend, with a three-day celebration Friday to Sunday.

Their bottomless brunch (think soft shell crab tacos and huevos motulenos, an egg and bacon dish that you’ll be dreaming about for weeks afterwards) is available across the three days, with bottomless margaritas available for responsible hydration.

A brand new autumnal cocktail menu and a guest bartender on Sunday – collaborating with agave tequila brand VIVIR – should also ensure a suitably festive celebration.

Even better, this year of all years, co-founder Edson Diaz-Fuentes will be dishing up Mole verde as a menu special – his grandmother’s favourite dish.

Book at santoremedio.co.uk. Brunch from £30/person.

Patron teams up with INKD

Not everybody is able to get out and about this weekend, so bring a little agave home. The premium tequila brand Patron have teamed up with bottle personalisation outfit INKD to create custom designed bottles of their iconic silver tequila. It’s a special hit for Dia de Muertos, with monarch butterflies, colourful marigols and of course the sugar skull. It’s available at Harvey Nicks.

Patron X INKD Dia de Muertos Edition, £59 from Harvey Nichols

A ready-to-drink with a difference

Another new canned booze brand has joined the market, with VACAY launching Paloma – an award-winning blanco tequila mixed with pink grapefruit, tangy lime juice and sofa water. It’s a lively take on the gin-in-a-tin of years past and a pleasant reminder of day of the dead events past and – hopefully – to come…

Paloma by VACAY, £19.50 for 4, from www.haveavacay.com.