Cazoo Derby Festival: Derby runners put through their paces

Ahead of next week’s Cazoo Derby, a couple of contenders had their first taste of Epsom Downs racecourse and here are the thoughts of their connections.

ONE RULER – CHARLIE APPLEBY

“I was very pleased with what I saw there. He is a naturally balanced horse but he hasn’t encountered anything like that before. The whole object of the exercise was to let him have a look at the track but more importantly he was fresh in the Guineas as you saw there.

“From what we have seen so far you couldn’t be happier. He has moved well on the track and picked up well up the straight there. Visually, I don’t think you could be any happier with what we saw really.

“The day of Masar (winning the 2018 Derby) was one we will never forget from myself, my family and the team’s point of view. He was the first horse to win in the Goldolphin blue and for His Highness and the Royal family to be here it was a very special occasion. We all know winning the Derby is something everyone would love to have on their CV.”

One Ruler works under James Doyle at Epsom.

JOHN LEEPER – ED DUNLOP

“Hopefully everything will be okay and we will be back here on the first Saturday in June. He is an inexperienced horse but what I was pleased to see today was that he has been very relaxed doing the whole thing. He is not a baby but everything was new to him today. I was thrilled with the way he behaved and he wasn’t keen going down the hill which was good as they were only going slowly.

“We would have been disappointed if he hadn’t won his maiden and he has now won his Listed race but he has now got to step up markedly to be competitive in The Derby, which at the moment the Irish look like they have a stranglehold on. We will just keep him fit, healthy and sound leading up to the race and the rest will be up to the Gods. The trip should be up his street as his mum won The Oaks, although she was better as time went on at a mile and a quarter, but I’d be surprised if there was any problem with the trip.

“It is probably one of the more interesting stories of the race. Having a horse named after my father is very exciting, and it creates a little bit of pressure for everyone but at the moment the horse has no idea there is any pressure on him so hopefully we can enjoy it. Of course it is quite emotional as well and it would be a great day if he could go on and win The Derby.”