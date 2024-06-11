Caspar Fownes’ Jumbo seems primed to become a Legend

Caspar Fownes’ Jumbo Legend could be set for a notable improvement

THERE will be plenty of interest in newcomer Magic Control, who lines up in the Violet Handicap (3.15pm) over five furlongs.

This former Australian import landed in Hong Kong with a huge reputation, having won three of his five races, including a Group Three victory at Moonee Valley.

There will be high expectation that the son of Sioux Nation can make a winning debut for the Jamie Richards stable, especially with a favourable draw giving him the run of the race behind the expected frenetic early pace led by Fast Serve, Harmony Fire, Youthful Spirits and Colourful Prince.

A word of caution, however; it is a tough ask for any newcomer to win in Class Three company on his first appearance, especially against some seasoned campaigners who have won 19 races between them at the city track.

The Chamomile Handicap (3.50pm) over the extended mile sees the usual suspects of Red Hare King, Ivy League, Romantic Laos, Jumbo Legend, and Sweet Briar back in opposition again, having taken each other on over the course and distance three weeks ago.

Top weight Red Hare King was the horse to take out of that race, having suffered a tough journey from his wide draw, and was only caught in the closing stages by Romantic Laos.

It may, however, be worth taking a chance with the Caspar Fownes-trained JUMBO LEGEND, who had done no fast work for three weeks leading up to that race and was noted staying on strongly in the closing stages from his outside draw.

Better prepared this time, and drawing the favoured inside gate one, he can surprise better fancied rivals.

POINTERS

Jumbo Legend e/w 3.50pm Happy Valley