UK pub chain Marston's hunts for new finance boss after CFO promoted to chief executive

Marston’s is on the hunt for a new finance chief after promoting its current CFO to the pub chain’s top job.

Andrew Andrea has been appointed as the brewery group’s new chief executive, and he will leave behind his role as the firm’s chief financial officer when he takes up his new position from 3 October.

This morning, Marston’s shares were down 0.62 per cent, sitting at 96.35p per share.

Read more: City Pub group hammered by 57 per cent plunge in revenue

“Despite the challenges of the last year, I am confident that we have a great team of energised and engaged people to deliver our vision, and I look forward to working with them and the board to return the business to growth and optimise the future opportunities available to us,” Andrea said.

Bringing over 23 years of experience within the pub and brewing industry to the top position, Andrea is no stranger to the group and is also a non-executive director of the Portmeirion group.

After joining Marston’s in 2002, the incoming CEO has sat on the board since 2009 and had a stint of being operations director at the Marston’s Pub Company.

Current boss Ralph Findlay will remain in the role until 2 October to ensure a smooth handover. Meanwhile, the search for a new CFO has begun.

Read more: Catering group Compass sounds optimistic note despite pandemic eating into sales and profit

“Andrew was the strongest contender from a selection of extremely high calibre candidates under consideration and the unanimous choice of the board for the role of chief executive officer,” chairman William Rucker said.

“He has clear drive, ambition and outstanding execution skills and these attributes, together with his deep knowledge of – and empathy for – the business, equip him well to lead Marston’s through the next stage of its development.”