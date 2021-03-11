Marston's boss steps down after two decades at the helm of pub chain

Marston’s announced this morning that chief executive Ralph Findlay will step down this year after two decades at the helm of the pub chain.

Findlay will leave on 30 September, at the end of the current financial year, and Marston’s has launched a search for his replacement.

Read more: Last orders: US private equity giant calls time on bid to buy pub chain Marston’s

Marston’s chairman William Ricker said Findlay, who was appointed chief executive in 2001 and joined the board in 1996, had overseen the development of the firm into “one of the leading pub companies in the UK”.

He also acknowledged that Findlay was “instrumental in the formation of the joint venture with Carlsberg UK and the agreement to operate the SA Brain pub estate in Wales”.

“He has guided the company through this last extremely challenging year to ensure it is ready to re-open as a purely focused pub operator with a substantially strengthened balance sheet, a 40 per cent stake in Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company and a clear strategic vision for the future,” Ricker said.

“Throughout his tenure with the company, Ralph has shown his dedication, passion and ambition in leading its people in a way that embodies Marston’s unique culture and he will be greatly missed by his colleagues and fellow board members alike.”

Findlay added: “Looking ahead to reopening and welcoming customers back into our wonderful pubs, I am confident that we have great people, a fantastic team in place and that my successor will enjoy working with them and the board to take this great company forward to the next phase of its development.”

