Cheers: Marston's prepares to reopen 700 pubs from Monday

Marston’s is preparing to open around 700 pubs with beer gardens from Monday, when restrictions will be lifted to allow outdoor trading.

The pub chain confirmed this morning that around 70 per cent of its managed and franchised pubs in England with outdoor spaces will welcome back punters on or around 12 April.

The majority of Marston’s Scottish and Welsh pubs will reopen from 26 April, in line with current government guidance.

Marston’s said its remaining English pub estate will reopen from 17 May with restricted indoor trading, if the government sticks to its reopening roadmap.

It is assuming a return to normal trading conditions from 21 June.

In a market update this morning Marston’s also announced that it has secured waivers and amendments to its bank, private placement and securitised facilities for the financial periods up to and including 1 January next year.

It said it had strong support from its bondholders.

“This collaborative approach was helped by open and constructive dialogue in a period of great uncertainty and underlines the importance of good, long-term relationships with all our stakeholders,” the pub company said.

