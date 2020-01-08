Please manually refresh this page for our latest updates from Carlos Ghosn’s Beirut press conference.

Carlos Ghosn’s sensational escape from the Japanese legal system at the end of December made him one of the world’s most sought-after international fugitives.

Today, the former Nissan boss speaks to the world’s media, with a promise to dish the dirt on an alleged plot between Nissan and Japanese authorities to bring him down.

2.08pm: ‘Nothing suspicious about Versailles party’

He is now explaining a lavish party he and his wife Carole hosted at Versailles in 2014 to celebrate the 15th anniversary of Renault and Nissan’s alliance.

The €635,000 blowout did not involve any of Nissan’s senior executives – and only two top Renault executives were there.



He denies there was anything suspicious, saying he chose Versailles because it is a symbol of French beauty.



2.01pm: Ghosn claims Nissan spent $200m investigating him

“You’re going to destroy your company, your image, your brand, diverge your attention of top management, risk the alliance – for what?”

He adds that Nissan has haemorrhaged money since he was arrested.

“The market cap decrease of Nissan is more than $10bn since my arrest. More than $40m a day during this period.”

1.45pm: Ghosn claims he was held hostage

Ghosn is now defending his rationale for fleeing Japan while on bail.

“It’s not very difficult to come to the conclusion, you’re going to die in Japan or you’re going to have to get out.”

It is worth noting that earlier, he said: “This (escape) was the most difficult decision of my life but I was facing a system where the conviction rate is 99.4%, and I believe this number is far higher for foreigners.”

He says he was told he faced a five year wait on judgement for the fraud charges brought against him. This meant he needed to get out or he would die there, he adds.

He says that despite having revived Nissan’s fortunes, he was portrayed as “a cold, greedy dictator”.

He goes on to describe this as “a character assassination”.

1.35pm: Ghosn alleges collusion between prosecutors and Nissan

“The collusion between Nissan and the prosecutor is everywhere,” Carlos Ghosn says.

“I have been told this is totally illegal.”

He continues to give an account of his arrest in late 2018, which he calls “staged” by Nissan. At the time, reports circulated of a dramatic arrest aboard a passenger plane – but he disputes this.

“The world was told I was arrested in the airport. Bullshit. I was arrested in the airport.”

1.30pm: Ghosn points the finger at Nissan execs, lawyers and Japan

So far, Ghosn has blamed a number of people for being “part of the plot”, including the following Nissan executives:

Hiroto Saikawa (his successor as chief executive)

Hari Nada (a whistleblower against him)

Hitoshi Kawaguchi (senior vice-president, external and government affairs)

Masakazu Toyoda (chair of the nomination committee)

Saikawa resigned last year after admitting he had received payments that flouted company rules.

He has also blamed Japanese prosecutors, for assuming his guilt, as well as law firm Latham and Watkins, which has close ties with Nissan and often represents the firm.

Ghosn blamed Hiroto Saikawa, his successor as Nissan chief executive

1.20pm: ‘Problems started in 2015’

Ghosn has told reporters he left Nissan – now struggling financially – in a good state when he handed over to his successor as chief executive.

In 2017 and 2018 he said Nissan “started to see decline in the performance in the company”.

He said there were “many tough discussions”.

This started causing disquiet amongst senior management, he said.

He adds that there was bitterness within the Japanese government and Nissan, that the French state had higher voting rights in the Nissan-Renault partnership.

“This is where the problems started”.

“Some of our Japanese friends thought the only way to get rid of Nissan influence on Renault is to get rid of me.”

1.10pm: ‘I am not here to talk about how I escaped’

“I am not here to talk about how I left Japan, although I can understand why you are interested in that,” he says with a raised eyebrow, to laughter in the room.

“I am here to talk about why I left.”

I was presumed guilty by the eyes of the world and presumed guilty by a system designed to … coerce guilty pleas”.

He goes on to criticise a group of people he describes as “unscrupulous and vindictive individuals” at Nissan.

“I did not escape justice, I fled injustice … and persecution.”

He is now laying out how he will explain how he is innocent, before taking questions from the press.

1.06pm: Ghosn: ‘I was brutally taken from my world as I knew it’

Ghosn begins by speaking of his “unspeakable ordeal” at the hands of Japanese authorities, accusing them of breaching his human rights.

“Since I was brutally taken from my world as I knew it. Ripped from my family, my friends, my communities.

“I have not experienced a moment of freedom since November 19 2018. It is impossible to express the depth of that deprivation, and my profound appreciation to once again be able to be reunited with my family and loved ones.”

He points out that it is a year since he appeared in front of a Tokyo court. Prior to that he had been “interrogated for eight hours a day without any lawyers present,” and kept in solitary confinement.

He called this “a travesty against my human rights and dignity”.

Lawyers told him he should “just confess and it will be over,” he claims.

“There was no end in sight, and those conditions remained more or less the same day after day, week after week, month after month.”

12.56pm: Carlos Ghosn enters the room

Ghosn has appeared, flanked by security guards and aides, and is about to give his first press conference since his escape.

He wears a pink tie and his hair is greying. He is joined by his wife, Carole Ghosn.

12.40pm: Ghosn to seek trial in Lebanon

As the press conference draws nearer, here’s a reminder of the latest update from Ghosn’s legal team, who said he will push for a trial in Lebanon.

They said a trial in the country where Ghosn grew up would involve “either a handing over or co-operation” between the two countries’ justice ministries. Here’s the full story from earlier this morning.

Ghosn has spoken out against perceived injustice in Japan’s legal system, which has a 99 per cent conviction rate.

Japan does not have an extradition treaty with Lebanon, and the country’s justice minister Albert Serhan has said Ghosn, who also holds Lebanese nationality, entered the country legally on a French passport.

12.30pm: Three big talking points

How did he escape?

Reports have so far pieces together an account of Ghosn walking out of his Tokyo residence – where he was under house arrest – before catching one of Japan’s famous bullet trains to Kyoto.

From there, he reportedly got on a private jet stowed away in a flight case for musical equipment. Sadly, contrary to early reports, this did not involve slipping out of the country in a double bass case.

However, there are many unanswered questions. How was one of Japan’s most high-profile criminal suspects – who was supposedly under 24-hour surveillance – allowed to get on public transport to escape the country?

And who helped him?

Were Nissan and Japanese authorities plotting against him?

Ghosn has repeatedly blamed his arrest in late 2018 on a co-ordinated plot between Nissan, prosecutors and the Japanese government to unseat him from his role as chairman of the car company.

He alleges this is because he was trying to merge Nissan with French manufacturer Renault, which which it already has a global partnership. This is something the Japanese establishment did not want to happen, he has said.

Will the former boss give any hard evidence of a plot to bring about his downfall?

What about the financial misconduct charges?

Ghosn still stands accused of four counts of financial misconduct by the Japanese government.

Meanwhile in the US, he had agreed to pay $1m to the Securities and Exchange Commission over claims he hid more than $140m of his salary at Nissan by not declaring deferred payments he was in line to get when he retired.

Ghosn has never denied the charges – but has never admitted to them either. Why did he decide to defer part of his salary if he had done nothing wrong?

Meanwhile, Ghosn will also have to answer questions about a lavish party he and his wife Carole hosted at Versailles in 2014 to celebrate the 15th anniversary of Renault and Nissan’s alliance.

The €635,000 blowout did not involve any of Nissan’s senior executives – and only two top Renault executives were there.

Why did the couple spend so much money on the event?