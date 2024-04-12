Demand for Nissan’s Qashqui helps UK sales drive past £5bn

Nissan said the Qashqui is still its most popular model, with 168,000 being produced, up from 95,000. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

The continued popularity of Nissan’s Qashqui helped the Japanese giant’s UK sales jump past the £5bn mark, it has been revealed.

Based out of its Sunderland factory, Nissan’s UK arm has reported its sales increased from £3.6bn in the year to March 31, 2023, while its pre-tax profits went from £35.6m to £31.9m.

Nissan’s UK accounts had been due to be filed with Companies House by the end of 2023 but were published more than four months late.

The number of vehicles Nissan manufactured in the UK during the 12 months increased from 181,000 to 260,000 – a rise which it said was mainly because of the gradual easing of disruption caused by the worldwide semiconductor shortages.

Nissan added that the Qashqui continued to be its most popular model with 168,000 being produced, up from 95,000.

Juke production volumes rose from 56,000 to 62,000 while the number of LEAF cars made remained static at 30,000.

During the year, the average number of people employed by Nissan in the UK fell by 264 to 6,523.

The company said it has continued to be impacted by the war in Ukraine. Part sales to its Russian manufacturing plant stopped in February 2022 and its operations were sold in September that year.

In separate accounts for the company that distributes and markets Nissan vehicles and spare parts in the UK, turnover increased from £1.3bn to £2bn while its pre-tax profits went from £12.3m. to £12.7m.

The results come after Nissan announced a £2bn plan in November 2023 to construct three electric car models at its Sunderland factory.

The business will build electric Qashqai and Juke models at the plant alongside the next generation of the electric Leaf.

At the time, Nissan said the project could help preserve the jobs of about 6,000 workers directly, and thousands more across the UK.