Carlo Ancelotti becomes Brazil national football team manager
Carlo Ancelotti has been announced as the manager of the Brazil football team, it was confirmed on Monday.
The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) announced Ancelotti will become the next head coach of the Seleção, who have won the Fifa World Cup on five occasions, having concluded a successful stint with Real Madrid.
The Italian has won major trophies with teams in each of Europe’s “Big Five” leagues and is seen as one of football’s greatest managers.
He will begin work in two weeks after completing the move, which was brokered by Diego Fernandes.
His Real Madrid side were knocked out of the Champions League at the quarter-final stages by Arsenal, who went on to lose to finalists PSG in the semi-finals.
“The CBF extends its sincere gratitude to Real Madrid and Mr Pérez for the cordiality and sportsmanship shown in facilitating the coach’s release during his contract term, allowing this new chapter to begin with mutual respect and cooperation between the teams,” a CBF statement read.
“The Confederation would also like to extend its thanks to Diego Fernandes who facilitated and led negotiations with Mr Ancelotti and Real Madrid on behalf of the CBF.
“The CBF warmly welcomes Mr Ancelotti and looks forward to a new era of success under his leadership.”
Ancelotti managerial career
Juventus
- UEFA Intertoto Cup: 1999
AC Milan
- Serie A: 2003–04
- Coppa Italia: 2002–03
- Supercoppa Italiana: 2004
- UEFA Champions League: 2002–03, 2006–07;
- UEFA Super Cup: 2003, 2007
- FIFA Club World Cup: 2007
Chelsea
- Premier League: 2009–10
- FA Cup: 2009–10
- FA Community Shield: 2009
Paris Saint-Germain
- Ligue 1: 2012–13
Real Madrid
- La Liga: 2021–22, 2023–24
- Copa del Rey: 2013–14, 2022–23
- Supercopa de España: 2021–22, 2023–24
- UEFA Champions League: 2013–14, 2021–22, 2023–24
- UEFA Super Cup: 2014, 2022, 2024
- FIFA Club World Cup: 2014, 2022
- FIFA Intercontinental Cup: 2024
Bayern Munich
- Bundesliga: 2016–17
- DFL-Supercup: 2016, 2017