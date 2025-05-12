Carlo Ancelotti becomes Brazil national football team manager

Carlo Ancelotti has been announced as the manager of the Brazil football team, it was confirmed on Monday.

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) announced Ancelotti will become the next head coach of the Seleção, who have won the Fifa World Cup on five occasions, having concluded a successful stint with Real Madrid.

The Italian has won major trophies with teams in each of Europe’s “Big Five” leagues and is seen as one of football’s greatest managers.

He will begin work in two weeks after completing the move, which was brokered by Diego Fernandes.

His Real Madrid side were knocked out of the Champions League at the quarter-final stages by Arsenal, who went on to lose to finalists PSG in the semi-finals.

“The CBF extends its sincere gratitude to Real Madrid and Mr Pérez for the cordiality and sportsmanship shown in facilitating the coach’s release during his contract term, allowing this new chapter to begin with mutual respect and cooperation between the teams,” a CBF statement read.

“The Confederation would also like to extend its thanks to Diego Fernandes who facilitated and led negotiations with Mr Ancelotti and Real Madrid on behalf of the CBF.

“The CBF warmly welcomes Mr Ancelotti and looks forward to a new era of success under his leadership.”

Ancelotti managerial career

Juventus

UEFA Intertoto Cup: 1999

AC Milan

Serie A: 2003–04

Coppa Italia: 2002–03

Supercoppa Italiana: 2004

UEFA Champions League: 2002–03, 2006–07;

UEFA Super Cup: 2003, 2007

FIFA Club World Cup: 2007

Chelsea

Premier League: 2009–10

FA Cup: 2009–10

FA Community Shield: 2009

Paris Saint-Germain

Ligue 1: 2012–13

Real Madrid

La Liga: 2021–22, 2023–24

Copa del Rey: 2013–14, 2022–23

Supercopa de España: 2021–22, 2023–24

UEFA Champions League: 2013–14, 2021–22, 2023–24

UEFA Super Cup: 2014, 2022, 2024

FIFA Club World Cup: 2014, 2022

FIFA Intercontinental Cup: 2024

Bayern Munich

Bundesliga: 2016–17

DFL-Supercup: 2016, 2017