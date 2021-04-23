Captain Tom 100 to raise money on hero's birthday – how to join

City A.M. is proud to support the Captain Tom 100, a challenge to raise funds for charities over Captain Sir Tom Moore’s birthday weekend starting next Friday.

The event, which will run until Bank Holiday Monday 3 May, will celebrate the remarkable achievements of Captain Tom, who walked 100 laps of his garden raising £38.9m for the NHS at the height of the first wave of Covid.

The brainchild of Captain Tom’s family and organised with London Marathon Events, people are encouraged to dream up a challenge based around the number 100, to be completed at any point over the weekend. Suggestions from the organisers include “walking 100 steps, running 100 metres, scoring 100 goals, baking 100 cakes, climbing 100 stairs, hopping 100 laps of the garden or park, building 100 sandcastles, writing a 100-word poem, telling 100 people “Tomorrow will be a good day”, or flipping 100 pancakes.”

Participants are then encouraged to track down sponsors, spread the word amongst friends and promote their fundraising using the hashtag #CaptainTom100.

One of the City’s top eating and drinking establishments is also helping to promote the event. M Restaurant, based on Threadneedle Street, is offering a £20 gift card for anyone who raises more than £100 and a £100 gift card for the 10 biggest fundraisers.

The family stresses that, while the only limit on the challenges is your imagination, all activities should be safe and comply with social distancing measures.

Captain Tom’s daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore, said: “We are so grateful for the incredible support we have received since my father started his record-breaking fundraising walk and that his message of hope was shared with the world.

“Captain Tom was very proud to be able to leave behind the growing legacy of his Foundation and the Captain Tom 100 feels like the perfect way to celebrate the hope and joy we know he inspired in so many.

“He would have loved the idea that everyone could get involved and that together we would ensure that ‘Tomorrow will be a good day’. We look forward to celebrating with you and seeing how you do the Captain Tom 100 – your way.”

Captain Tom died aged 100 on 2 February this year after becoming an international figurehead for Covid fundraising. He had initially hoped to raise £1,000 pounds before his 100th birthday before the 24-day task gained attention from media across the world.

• For more information on the #CaptainTom100 visit his website here.