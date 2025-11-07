Cap Ferrat can beat the Lot in Group Three Sa Sa Ladies’ Purse

Cap Ferrat won last year's Hong Kong Derby.

BEAUTY and top-class racing come to the fore in equal measure in Hong Kong on Sunday, when Sha Tin hosts a 10-race programme, featuring the popular Group Three Sa Sa Ladies’ Purse (8.05am), a handicap over nine furlongs.

The Kwok family, who own the beauty brand Sa Sa, are represented in the main event by grand old campaigner and top-weight Beauty Joy, a winner of seven races including the Group Three Premier Plate over the course and distance in June, when having many of these rivals behind.

His encouraging seasonal reappearance over a mile should have put him spot-on for this contest, and he cannot be dismissed, despite his age of nine.

You can guarantee champion jockey Zac Purton would have contacted trainer Francis Lui and asked to ride last season’s HK Derby winner CAP FERRAT, following the five-year-old’s ‘all dressed up and nowhere to go’ eighth-place finish in the race won by My Wish last month.

Cap Ferrat chased home rival Beauty Joy in his final run of last season and is now five pounds better off for just over a length beating, so he is weighted to gain his revenge.

There are many other notable contenders in this fiercely competitive event including Massive Sovereign, Bundle Award, in-form Californiatotality, and last year’s winner Ensued, who all have first-rate chances on their best form, but one galloper who may have gone under the radar and is capable of better is RUBYLOT.

The David Hayes-trained five-year-old, despite winning half-a-dozen races in his career, has always promised plenty more, and in the past has not looked out of place when contesting some Group One events.

Maybe the lack of early pace has proved his downfall in recent races, but the inclusion of strong pacesetter Pray For Mir should provide a genuine speed test and can offset his tricky outside draw, especially with top pilot Hugh Bowman doing the steering.

With blinkers equipped for the first time, recent track work pleasing connections, and a one-from-one record over the course and distance, he is worth supporting each-way at attractive odds.

POINTERS

Cap Ferrat 8.05am Sha Tin

Rubylot e/w 8.05am Sha Tin