Canary Wharf announces plans for an Olympic-sized open-water lido

A planning application will be submitted to the London Borough of Tower Hamlets in September 2025.

Canary Wharf plans to open an Olympic-sized open-water lido at Eden Dock in its latest push to expand its leisure offering.

Set to open next summer – subject to planning approval – Sea Lanes Canary Wharf will offer a natural water lido, plus saunas, a clubhouse and a restaurant.

“Almost one year on from the opening of Eden Dock, we’re making another bold step forward,” Shobi Khan, CEO at Canary Wharf Group said. “Sea Lanes Canary Wharf will build on the success of Eden Dock as a unique wellness destination”.

The first-of-its-kind Eden Dock, made in collaboration with the Eden project, was unveiled last Autumn.

Inspired by growing environmental challenges, including wildlife loss and the concentration of people in large cities, CWG cited the need to be a “part of the solution”, calling the project a “blueprint” for others.

The fully lifeguarded six-lane, 50m long lido will have a fixed depth of 1.3 m and will float in the dock, which is cut off from the River Thames and naturally filtered.

Ross Gilbert, Director at Sea Lanes said: “Our vision is to bring people and nature closer together by offering a fully accessible floating freshwater pool, lifeguarded and open year-round, supported by a hub of health, wellbeing and food and beverage businesses.”

Canary Wharf’s transition

Canary Wharf has recently undergone a transition period, shifting from a banking hub to a retail centre with housing and additional cultural attractions.

Last year, it ranked as the UK’s number one retail destination. Last year, the area opened more than 40 new stores and leisure offers, bringing its total venues to 320.

It was boosted by the opening of the Elizabeth Line, linking Canary Wharf to central London and Heathrow in under an hour.

Only 40 per cent of the people who went to Canary Wharf in 2023 were headed to the office, according to its data.