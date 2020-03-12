The Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau is self-isolating after his wife returned from London and started to show “mild flu-like symptoms”.

The PM’s wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, is now being tested for coronavirus and is self-isolating awaiting test results. Her symptoms have reportedly since subsided.

Read more: US President Donald Trump pictured with confirmed coronavirus patient

On doctor’s advice, the PM is self-monitoring but is not exhibiting symptoms.

The prime minister announced Canada had committed C$1bn () to fight the coronavirus outbreak yesterday, as the government took its first economic measures to contain Covid-19.

Canada has 93 confirmed cases and one death.

“We are already prepared to do more if need be,” Trudeau said. “We’ll be there to support businesses. We will be there to support Canadians through this difficult time.”

The measures were announced after a city in Ontario said a man in his fifties had tested positive for coronavirus after attending a major mining convention in Toronto. Trudeau spoke at the conference but on Wednesday said he had not yet been tested for the virus.

Sign up to City A.M.’s Midday Update newsletter, delivered to your inbox every lunchtime

US President Donald Trump last week met a Brazilian official who has since tested positive for coronavirus.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s communications adviser tested positive for Covid-19, days after acompanying him on a trip to the US where they met with Trump.

Read more: Number of UK coronavirus cases record biggest daily jump to 590

A picture from last Saturday shows Fabio Wajngarten posing next to Trump at the US President’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

The guy standing to Trump’s left just tested positive for coronavirus, according to Brazilian media. Fabio Wajngarten posted this photo, taken during meetings at Mar-a-Lago, five days ago. pic.twitter.com/qioU4qIlxl — Gabriel Stargardter (@gabstargardter) March 12, 2020

Trump met Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar today in Washington D.C.

Get the news as it happens by following City A.M. on Twitter.

