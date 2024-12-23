Can you complete City AM’s Politics Quiz of the Year 2024?

Clockwise from top left: Rishi Sunak; Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria; George Galloway; and Nigel Farage. Photos: PA

It’s been a busy year for politics in 2024.

From elections in the UK and US, Labour’s first Budget in 14 years, farmers protests and more, how well do you remember the twists and turns of the past 12 months?

Well, while you’re enjoying a mince pie and glass of Baileys, we’ve put together a round-up of all the highlights – and low points – of the year, to test your recall.

Put your political knowledge to the test with CityAM’s 2024 politics quiz – and while you’re at it, why not look back at 2023?