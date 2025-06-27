Bumble: If Test cricket is dead, then why are the grounds full in the UK?

David ‘Bumble’ Lloyd has hit out at those saying Test cricket is dying, pointing to the packed crowds UK stadiums enjoy week in, week out.

It comes after England’s sensational victory over India at Headingley last week, and a full Lord’s for the World Test Championship fixture between Australia and South Africa.

Limited tickets for the second Test between India and England at Edgbaston range from £95 to £185 on day one while there are fewer available for day’s two, three and four.

Speaking to former England opener Alastair Cook on the first episode of the new Stick To Cricket podcast, presented by Betfair and The Overlap, Bumble said “without a doubt, [Test cricket is] box-office”.

“You don’t get many draws now, going back to when I played a draw was a result and you’d get a day’s play with 220 runs all day,” he added.

“In 1981, THE Test then was at Headingley – [Ian] Botham’s Ashes how many people were there? 10,000 per day. At that time it would have held over 20,00 people.

Test cricket thriving

“In my opinion, the game now has never been so vibrant. It’s got issues with franchises like a runaway train.

“I keep reading that Test cricket is dead, then why are the grounds full in the UK?”

The popularity of Test cricket in England comes despite the rising presence of franchise cricket in the form of the Hundred.

Minority stakes in eight teams formerly owned by the England and Wales Cricket Board are set to be sold for nearly £500m, stabilising the future of the counties in the short-term.

Some clubs, like the MCC and Surrey, are selling their 49 per cent stake, while the likes of Glamorgan are selling 50 per cent and some are flogging a majority stake.

The second Test begins on Wednesday.