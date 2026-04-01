Broadgate Central: accessible design pioneers a more inclusive city.

The City of London has long been a place where people, culture and commerce meet. As the Square Mile continues to develop, our focus is increasingly to ensure the City remains a global centre of business, but also a genuinely welcoming, accessible and enjoyable place for everyone who spends time here.

At Broadgate Central, right by Liverpool Street Station (the UK’s busiest), this ambition has been brought to life. The area has recently been transformed, with an expanded leisure and retail scene and new accessible routes and thoughtfully designed public spaces. It shows how modern development can aid a more inclusive City.

And at its heart is a project that demonstrates this pledge with particular clarity is the newly completed Changing Places facility at one Broadgate.

Changing Places rooms are essential for visitors with profound and multiple disabilities. Yet they have traditionally been designed with narrow functional expectations rather than a deeper consideration of the experience of those who use them.

At Broadgate Central, developers set out to create a space that would be dignified, calming and seamlessly integrated into a high‑quality urban environment.

Through their longstanding partnership with the University of East London, British Land invited architecture students to rethink accessible design, via the annual Broadgate Prize. The winning concept, developed by UEL student Luca Serbu and delivered with expert guidance from Allford Hall Monaghan Morris, was inspired by the transition between sea and shore, an environment that soothes, uplifts and reduces sensory stress.

The final space reflects this vision with warmth and care. Alongside essential features that include an overhead hoist, height‑adjustable bench, adjustable basin, privacy screen and a 24/7 monitored alarm system, the room offers a tranquil atmosphere rarely found in accessible facilities. It stands as one of only four Changing Places rooms in the Square Mile and exemplifies our pledge to creating spaces that respect and aid every visitor.

Broadgate Central’s wider retail transformation

But the Changing Places room is just one part of the broader story at Broadgate. The area has developed into one of the Square Mile’s most vibrant and diverse retail destinations, a place where people can meet, eat, work, relax and explore throughout the day and into the evening.

New restaurants, cafes and retail are situated alongside new and improved public spaces, with inviting seating areas, enhanced landscaping, and pedestrian‑friendly layouts that encourage people to linger rather than hurry through. Broadgate Circle remains a standout gathering point, hosting seasonal events and welcoming thousands of workers and visitors each week.

A people-centred Square Mile

Accessibility has been woven into every layer of Broadgate Central’s redesign. Step‑free routes connect key areas of the district; two external lifts assist smooth movement between levels; and clear signage assists people finding their way. Situated directly opposite Liverpool Street station, the site also benefits from easy connections to step‑free rail services.

Broadgate Central reflects the City Corporation’s wider ambition to build a Square Mile that is more inclusive, engaging and people‑centred. It demonstrates what can be achieved when developers, designers, civic partners and educators work collectively, guided by a shared belief that great cities are measured by their skylines, but also by how they welcome and aid the people who use them.

Destination City is the City of London Corporation’s growth strategy for the Square Mile. We want to make the City even more attractive – to investors, students, workers and visitors alike – by showcasing all that it has to offer.Click here to explore more.