Bro and Nad can have final Say in trappy Goodwood sprint

Nad Alshiba Green has either won or placed in all of her last four starts.

FINDING the winner of the three-year-old-only five-furlong sprint handicap (3.45pm) looks a tall order, especially if the forecast rain arrives.

With that in mind, it’s probably worth having a few on our side against the field.

Mick Appleby’s NAD ALSHIBA GREEN looks like a sprinter progressing at a rate of knots.

She arrives here off the back of a fine second to a smart Andrew Balding-trained rival earlier this month at Sandown, which followed a win at Nottingham and two creditable runs in handicap company.

Appleby is a past master at improving sprinters like her and she seems like the type who’s getting better with every effort on a range of different ground conditions.

This will probably be her toughest task yet, but I rate her as a worthy Win and Place play with World Pool.

There’s just something that grabs me about BROSAY, and while he seems exposed on paper, I think the market is underestimating him.

He’s one-from-one at Goodwood, which is a big tick for him as this track takes some knowing.

He was very unlucky on his last run at Southwell as he was hampered when making a challenge and then denied a clear run at the finish.

Before that he finished 11th at Royal Ascot, five-and-a-half lengths behind a filly who was beaten a nose here on Tuesday.

That form looks strong now, and if the rain does fall, his stall 14 berth will be a big help, so he’s another Win and Place pick.

RUBY’S PROFIT is another who has obvious claims as a course and distance winner, and with the Richard Newland and Jamie Insole team clearly in strong form after landing the Lennox on Tuesday, I’ll roll her into a Quinella with the other two.

POINTERS TODAY

Nad Alshiba Green (Win and Place) 3.45pm Goodwood

Brosay (Win and Place) 3.45pm Goodwood

Nad Alshiba Green, Brosay, Ruby’s Profit (Quinella) 3.45pm Goodwood