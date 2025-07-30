Bro and Nad can have final Say in trappy Goodwood sprint
FINDING the winner of the three-year-old-only five-furlong sprint handicap (3.45pm) looks a tall order, especially if the forecast rain arrives.
With that in mind, it’s probably worth having a few on our side against the field.
Mick Appleby’s NAD ALSHIBA GREEN looks like a sprinter progressing at a rate of knots.
She arrives here off the back of a fine second to a smart Andrew Balding-trained rival earlier this month at Sandown, which followed a win at Nottingham and two creditable runs in handicap company.
Appleby is a past master at improving sprinters like her and she seems like the type who’s getting better with every effort on a range of different ground conditions.
This will probably be her toughest task yet, but I rate her as a worthy Win and Place play with World Pool.
There’s just something that grabs me about BROSAY, and while he seems exposed on paper, I think the market is underestimating him.
He’s one-from-one at Goodwood, which is a big tick for him as this track takes some knowing.
He was very unlucky on his last run at Southwell as he was hampered when making a challenge and then denied a clear run at the finish.
Before that he finished 11th at Royal Ascot, five-and-a-half lengths behind a filly who was beaten a nose here on Tuesday.
That form looks strong now, and if the rain does fall, his stall 14 berth will be a big help, so he’s another Win and Place pick.
RUBY’S PROFIT is another who has obvious claims as a course and distance winner, and with the Richard Newland and Jamie Insole team clearly in strong form after landing the Lennox on Tuesday, I’ll roll her into a Quinella with the other two.
POINTERS TODAY
Nad Alshiba Green (Win and Place) 3.45pm Goodwood
Brosay (Win and Place) 3.45pm Goodwood
Nad Alshiba Green, Brosay, Ruby’s Profit (Quinella) 3.45pm Goodwood