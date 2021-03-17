British luxury fashion brand Ralph & Russo is teetering on the brink of collapse after restrictions on trading impacted sales during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ralph & Russo has reportedly lined up restructuring firms Begbies Traynor and Quantuma to oversee a potential administration, Sky News said.

The retailer, which has boutiques in Mayfair and Harrods, could enter insolvency proceedings as early as this week, the broadcaster said, citing people close to the firm.

However, a rescue deal to avoid Ralph & Russo’s collapse could still be secured.

Last week, Sky News also reported that the couture label, which designed the Duchess of Sussex’s engagement gown, had deferred salary payments to employees.

Ralph & Russo told workers last month that it was unable to pay their salaries due to a slump in sales.

The company was founded in 2010 by Tamara Ralph and her then-boyfriend Michael Russo, and has secured the backing of some of the UK’s wealthiest investors including John Caudwell, the founder of Phones 4U, and property developer Nick Candy.

As well as its London stores, Ralph & Russo has boutiques or concessions in Paris, Monte Carlo, Istanbul, New York, Dubai, Doha and Shanghai.