British and Irish Lions launch 2025 Wallabies tour shirt

The British and Irish Lions will wear the new shirt on their 2025 tour to Australia

The British and Irish Lions this morning launched the shirt that will be worn on the 2025 tour of Australia next year.

A classic palate returns, albeit with a slightly darker tone, as the British and Irish Lions look to win their first tour since they last played the Wallabies in 2013.

The team, made up of players from England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland, will be headed up by Ireland’s head coach Andy Farrell.

Insurance giant Howden features front and centre on the chest of the shirt in what will be the company’s first tour as main sponsor.

The shirt also features an embedded Near Field Communication (NFC) tag, allowing fans to access the Lions Clubhouse app, which will offer behind-the-scenes content, player videos from the tour, exclusive matchday moments and Q&As with squad members.

“We’re incredibly proud and excited to unveil the new Lions jersey today alongside Canterbury, who have been a fantastic partner to The British & Irish Lions for many years dating back to the 1959 Tour of New Zealand,” said Ben Calveley, British & Irish Lions CEO.

“The famous red jersey is a crucial part of the Lions DNA, and I have no doubt that the players and our supporters all around the world will enjoy wearing this jersey as well as the wider Lions lifestyle apparel.

“Our amazing fans are a core part of what makes a great Lions Tour, they were dearly missed in South Africa in 2021, but we will now be more connected with them than ever before thanks to this innovative new design and exciting digital experience. We look forward to seeing this jersey form the iconic Sea of Red next year across Australia, in Dublin, and in homes and clubs all over the UK and Ireland.”

Andy Farrell, 2025 British & Irish Lions head coach, said: “Excitement is really starting to build for next year and this jersey launch is only going to add to it. That goes for me, all rugby fans, and all those who are playing for places on that touring squad.

“I know how special the Lions jersey is to the players who are lucky enough to put it on and add to the years of history and prestige which it carries.

“It also holds a special place for the Lions fans around the world who can connect with us and be a part of our team by supporting us in that same red jersey. I’m sure they are going to love this new design and I look forward to witnessing the power of the Sea of Red in Australia once again.”

British and Irish Lions schedule