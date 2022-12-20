British Airways fixes technical glitch which grounded half long-haul flights

British Airways has fixed a technical glitch that grounded flights and caused hour-long delays.

Passengers were left waiting in US airports for hours after a “third party flight planning supplier” caused the delay this morning.

The British carrier apologies and said: “Our teams have now resolved a temporary issue that affected some of our long-haul flight planning systems overnight, which resulted in delays to our schedule. We’re sorry for the disruption caused to our customers’ travel plans.”

It said only grounded flights were impacted and those which had already departed were unaffected.

British Airways also stressed the glitch was not related to any safety issues and all its short-hail flights were not impacted.

According to the Flightradar24 around 50 per cent of the British Airways flights were grounded shortly after 6am UK time.

British Airways has experienced issues with its flight planning software overnight. Only about ~50% of scheduled flights are in the air (compared to same time last week), but flights across the system are now departing. Use call sign filter “BAW” to view British Airways flights. pic.twitter.com/ZNT7Eb6trG — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) December 20, 2022