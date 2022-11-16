Flown to the USA: BA to launch new Heathrow route to Cincinnati from June

British Airways has expanded its presence in the US market and announced it will launch a new route to Cincinnati from June.

The carrier said weekly flights will operate between Heathrow and Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport, connecting the UK to the Midwest.

“Not only will this open up these destinations to customers on each side of the Atlantic, but it will also improve connectivity between the Cincinnati region, Europe and beyond, with opportunities to connect to our wider network via London,” said Neil Chernoff, BA’s director of networks and alliances.

BA has recently added extra flights to Portland, Oregon and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, also from next summer.

Services to the US have boomed over the last 12 months following the US border’s reopening post pandemic.

According to data from aviation analytics firm Cirium, flights from the UK to the US are at 91 per cent of 2019 levels.