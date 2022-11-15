Biometric, baby! BA passengers to Malaga no longer need to show passport

British Airways’ passengers departing from Heathrow’s terminal 5 to Malaga will no longer be required to show their passport.

BA has become the first UK airline to trial the use of biometric technology, allowing passengers to register their details – including face scan, passport and boarding pass information – ahead of travel.

On arrival, travellers will pass through smart cameras, which will verify their identity in less than three seconds.

The trial will initially run for six months, with the possibility of expanding it to additional destinations.

“This is a secure and efficient tool that makes for a smarter and smoother airport experience, which will reduce the time it takes us to board aircraft,” David Breeze, BA’s operations transformation manager, said.

“The beauty of this technology is that it also frees our people up to look after more complex customer enquiries and deliver the best possible customer service.”