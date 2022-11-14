Misty Monday: Dozens of flights cancelled at London airports as fog engulfs capital

Dozens of flights have been cancelled over the past few hours at London airports as the fog that engulfed the capital since yesterday continues to present a risk to operations.

British Airways – which was forced to cancel 15 domestic and short-haul flights to Heathrow – said it was doing everything it could to get people on their way.

“Like other airlines, we are experiencing some disruption to our London Heathrow services this morning due to fog,” the carrier said in a statement.

Frustrated passengers took it to Twitter to complain about the situation, with one calling out the carrier’s “ineptitude in dealing with this situation.”

“The fact I am stuck in Barcelona because of fog in London is not British Airways’ fault,” one user tweeted. “The ineptitude in dealing with this situation is absolutely British Airways’ fault.”

The fact I am stuck at #BCN because of fog in London is not @British_Airways' fault.

The ineptitude in dealing with this situation is absolutely @British_Airways' fault.

Here is what, from my experience today, is the #BA process in such circumstances. pic.twitter.com/WDKyrc8yiL — Chris Bain (@chr1sba1n) November 13, 2022

The fog – which has covered several parts of the UK and mainland Europe – has created issues at City airport too, with more than 50 flights axed between last night and this morning.

Both Heathrow and City urged travellers to check the status of their flights before travelling to the airport.

Due to adverse weather conditions, please check the status of your flight before travelling to the airport. — London City Airport (@LondonCityAir) November 14, 2022

It’s a foggy London night, and the fog may linger into Monday morning so we’d encourage all passengers to check the status of their flight before travelling to the airport. — London City Airport (@LondonCityAir) November 13, 2022

Anna Bowles, head of consumer at the Civil Aviation Authority, said the regulator expects airlines to “proactively provide passengers with information about their rights when flights are disrupted.”

“We have guidance on cancellations and flight disruption published on our website and expect airlines to follow this,” Bowles explained.