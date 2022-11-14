Misty Monday: Dozens of flights cancelled at London airports as fog engulfs capital
Dozens of flights have been cancelled over the past few hours at London airports as the fog that engulfed the capital since yesterday continues to present a risk to operations.
British Airways – which was forced to cancel 15 domestic and short-haul flights to Heathrow – said it was doing everything it could to get people on their way.
“Like other airlines, we are experiencing some disruption to our London Heathrow services this morning due to fog,” the carrier said in a statement.
Frustrated passengers took it to Twitter to complain about the situation, with one calling out the carrier’s “ineptitude in dealing with this situation.”
“The fact I am stuck in Barcelona because of fog in London is not British Airways’ fault,” one user tweeted. “The ineptitude in dealing with this situation is absolutely British Airways’ fault.”
The fog – which has covered several parts of the UK and mainland Europe – has created issues at City airport too, with more than 50 flights axed between last night and this morning.
Both Heathrow and City urged travellers to check the status of their flights before travelling to the airport.
Anna Bowles, head of consumer at the Civil Aviation Authority, said the regulator expects airlines to “proactively provide passengers with information about their rights when flights are disrupted.”
“We have guidance on cancellations and flight disruption published on our website and expect airlines to follow this,” Bowles explained.