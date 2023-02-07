BA cancels 50 flights at Heathrow and London City TODAY as fog grounds airline

British Airways has cancelled a raft of flights at London airports such as Heathrow and London City due to the thick layer of fog that has engulfed the capital.

The legacy carrier has axed around 30 flights at Heathrow – between arrivals and departures – after a limit was imposed by air traffic control.

While London City Airport was forced to ground or divert 23 flights, 17 of those were British Airways (BA).

A spokesperson for air traffic controller NATS confirmed to City A.M. capacity restrictions were put in place at the west London hub due to low visibility.

“We would advise any passengers to contact their airline for more information on their flights,” they said.

The comments were echoed by London City, which said “knock-on delays” will be likely, while BA said its teams were “working hard to get our customers to their destinations as quickly as possible.”

This is the second time the carrier – Heathrow’s largest operator – has been forced to ground several flights due to the adverse weather conditions.

Just two weeks ago BA grounded around 80 flights after the west London hub told airlines to cancel 15 per cent of their scheduled flights as a result of poor visibility.