Primark website crashes on first day of click and collect trial

Primark’s first foray into online shopping hit a hurdle on Monday morning as the high street name’s website crashed.

The budget apparel seller has launched a trial in 25 stores in north-west England and north Wales, for children’s clothes to begin with.

“We’re working hard to address this to ensure that everyone can access and browse the site easily,” the company said on Monday morning.

The website was working well again by Monday afternoon.

Primark was hammered hard during the pandemic, when lockdown store closures led to it haemorrhaging £1bn in lost sales.

While Primark is yet to announce any plans to start delivering clothes to shoppers, its venture into e-commerce has been welcomed as a positive, albeit slightly overdue, step for the business.

“With several online fast fashion retailers providing rapid next-day delivery services, Primark’s ability to give the customer the option of purchasing and collecting on the same day should help boost sales,” Nick Drewe, founder of online discounts platform, Wethrift, said.

Earlier this month, the chairman of Primark’s owners Associated British Foods (ABF), Michael McLintock, said the firm had “encountered the most challenging economic conditions for many years.

Bosses pointed to “sharply rising and broadly based inflation,” plus “highly volatile” input costs and exchange rates.

However, the London listed firm posted stronger full-year revenue and profit compared to last year, benefitting from the easing of Covid lockdown measures.