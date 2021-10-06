Britain’s could see its biggest ever lottery winner as EuroMillions jackpot swells to £172m

One person could become Britain’s biggest ever National Lottery winner if a single ticketholder scoops the entire sum in Friday’s EuroMillions draw.

The EuroMillions jackpot is an estimated £172m.

On Tuesday, the winning main EuroMillions numbers were 11, 13, 14, 36, 45 and the winning lucky star numbers were 07, 09. No-one won the top prize.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at the National Lottery, said: “Friday’s EuroMillions jackpot is an estimated £172m.

“If one UK winner banks the entire sum, they would instantly become Britain’s biggest ever National Lottery winner. Players are urged to get their tickets early to be in with a chance of winning this fabulous prize.”