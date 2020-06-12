Britain 'formally confirms' it will not extend Brexit transition period

Britain has “formally confirmed” to the EU that it will not extend the Brexit transition period beyond the end of this year.

Making the announcement this morning, Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said “the moment for extension has now passed,” following a video meeting of the EU Joint Committee.

The announcement follows a call for an extension from the first ministers of Scotland and Wales, Nicola Sturgeon and Mark Drakeford.

The ministers wrote to Prime Minister Boris Johnson this morning, warning it would be “extraordinarily reckless” to not extend the transition period.

But in a tweet this afternoon, Gove said: “I formally confirmed the UK will not extend the transition period and the moment for extension has now passed.

“On 1 January 2021 we will take back control and regain our political & economic independence.”

Johnson has repeatedly insisted he will not ask for a delay to the end of the transition period.

However, businesses and critics have warned of the dangers of a departure without a trade agreement in place.

A virtual summit between the PM and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen to try to break the deadlock in trade negotiations is scheduled for Monday.

It comes after the government U-turned on its plan to implement full border checks with the EU from 1 January 2021 after Brexit.

Gove has reportedly accepted businesses should not have to tackle coronavirus and disruption at Britain’s borders.

The government will opt for a temporary so-called light touch regime at Dover and other UK ports, the Financial Times reported.

That would replace full import checks both under a deal scenario and a dreaded no-deal Brexit.

It is a sharp about-turn from the government’s position in February, when Gove said goods from the EU would face checks.