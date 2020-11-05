HMRC urges traders to avoid Brexit disruption and prep for transition period end

HMRC has sent 250,000 letters and emails to traders urging them to act now to avoid Brexit-related disruption when the transition period comes to an end.

New border controls will come into force at the end of the transition period on 1 January 2021. Some customs processes are complicated and can take several weeks to set up.

HMRC’s Katherine Green and Sophie Dean said: “We understand that these are challenging times, but time is running out for businesses to get ready.

“New customs and tax rules will not change or go away if a Free Trade Agreement is negotiated, so businesses should act now to ensure they are ready for the end of the transition period.”

In July an Institute of Directors survey found just 24 per cent of company directors thought their businesses were “fully prepared” for when the UK leaves the single market and customs union.

The government has formally confirmed it will not extend the Brexit transition period beyond the end of the year.