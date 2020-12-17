Breaking: Macron tests positive for coronavirus

French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for coronavirus, throwing a potential spanner in hopes of clinching a last-minute Brexit deal.

The Elysee palace this morning announced Macron had tested positive after showing early symptoms.

Read more: Pound hits 32-month high on Brexit hopes and dollar weakness

The French premier will now self-isolate for seven days, though he will continue to carry out his duties remotely.

It comes as Brexit talks enter their final stretch before Britain formally leaves the bloc on 31 December.

Discussions were temporarily halted last month when a member of the EU negotiating team tested positive for coronavirus.

Face-to-face talks between EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier and British envoy Lord Frost were suspended for several days in November, before resuming remotely.

European Commission president Ursula Von der Leyen yesterday said that “the next days are going to be decisive” in trade deal discussions, with just 14 days to go before the UK leaves the bloc.

However, a source close to negotiations this morning played down fears Macron’s positive test could affect Brexit negotiations.

Macron has been accused of stalling negotiations at the last minute with stubborn demands for EU access to British fishing waters.

The French leader last week remained unwavering in his demand that France preserves a substantial portion of existing fishing rights in British waters once the UK formally leaves the EU in January.

Macron has vowed to protect French fishermen, who are expected to lose a significant part of their quota from 1 January as part of any Brexit trade deal.

Fisheries remain the key stumbling block in hopes for a trade deal between the UK and EU.

Read more: UK agrees post-Brexit customs agreement with US

Von der Leyen yesterday stoked fears that it may remain a major hurdle in clinching a deal, telling a press conference: “We do not question the UK sovereignty on its own waters, but we ask for predictability and stability for our fishermen and our fisherwomen.”

However, she added that there was a “narrow path to an agreement”, with the two sides agreeing to “go the extra mile” to secure a trade deal.

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove this morning reiterated that the UK will be “in control” of its waters following the end of Brexit transition period, whatever the outcome of the trade talks.

He told Hastings and Rye MP Sally-Ann Hart that the UK would not sacrifice fishermen for a deal, saying they “know that we, as an independent coastal state, will be in control of our waters at the end of the transition period”.