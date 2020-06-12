City welcomes move to ease post-Brexit border controls

Business groups have reacted favourably to the government’s decision to u-turn on imposing full border checks on all EU goods entering the UK after the Brexit transition period ends.

Border controls will now be introduced over three stages up until July 2021, with Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove has accepting that businesses should not have to tackle both coronavirus and disruption at Britain’s borders.

Dr Adam Marshall, director general of the British Chamber of Commerce, said:

“Companies will be pleased to see the government adopting a pragmatic approach to customs procedures at the border.

“Many trading businesses were shocked when the government insisted that it would be imposing full checks and bureaucracy from day one – deal or no deal – and they will welcome this more practical and sensible approach.

“We have long campaigned for the UK government to prioritise flow across the border, not revenue or bureaucracy, when the transition period comes to an end”.

The Freight Trade Association, which represents the UK’s crucial logistics sector, also welcomed the announcement.

Head of international policy Alex Veitch said: “Today’s announcement is very welcome news for the logistics industry.

“Government has listened to our concerns and made allowances to enable our sector to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic and plan effectively and in good time for a new trading relationship with Europe and will come as a huge relief to the 200,000 or so companies whose businesses are based on access to the EU market”.

Josh Hardie, CBI deputy director-general, said: “Introducing unilateral easements at the border for a short period of time in case of no deal is sensible and pragmatic.

“It will be welcomed by Britain’s manufacturing and food businesses, which simply aren’t ready for chaotic changes with our biggest trading partner at the end of the year.

“Both sides know that post Covid recoveries will be hugely damaged without an ambitious deal.

“So news of greater political engagement between negotiators starting next week will also raise hopes that the deadlock can be broken.

The announcement came as Gove also revealed that the UK had formally confirmed that it would not seek an extension to the transition period, which finished at the end of the year.

But in a tweet this afternoon, Gove said: “I formally confirmed the UK will not extend the transition period and the moment for extension has now passed.

“On 1 January 2021 we will take back control and regain our political & economic independence.”