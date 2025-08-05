Brisbane Olympic stadium build threatened by burial ground claims

Brisbane plans to build a new stadium in Victoria Park for the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games

An indigenous group has launched a legal appeal to block the construction of the main Brisbane 2032 Olympic Stadium due to fears the site could contain “ancestral remains”.

The Queensland government in March announced it would build a 63,000-seater stadium in Victoria Park to be the centrepiece of the Games.

The Yagara Magandjin Aboriginal Corporation (YMAC) and Save Victoria Park group have lodged an application for permanent legal protection of the park.

“We know this is a place of great significance and history, not only for Yagara people, but for other First Nations and non-Aboriginal people as well,” said YMAC spokesperson Gaja Kerry Charlton.

“We are very concerned there are ancient trees, artefacts and very important eco-systems existing there. There may be ancestral remains.”

The appeal has been lodged under section 10 of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Heritage Protection Act.

The act protects areas that are perceived to be of particular significance to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

A spokesperson for the government said: “The department is currently reviewing this application and will take all standard steps to progress it, including engaging with the applicant, the proponent and the Queensland government.”

The appeal decision lies with Minister for the Environment and Water Murray Watt.

Brisbane 2032 Olympic stadium caused shock

Queensland Premier David Crisafulli’s new stadium announcement in March came after multiple pledges from the government that a new stadium would not be built.

“It was a complete shock when the premier came out with his stadium plans,” Charlton added.

“He said the park would be protected from stadiums; I thought the park was safe. Now the government wants to destroy it.

“We stand resolute in our responsibility to protect it.”

The stadium is expected to cost A$3.8bn (£1.9bn) and would be constructed using federal funding.

If built, the stadium is expected to host the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.