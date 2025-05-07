Briatore back with bang as Alpine axe Doohan for Colapinto after six races

Franco Colapinto has replaced Jack Doohan at Alpine for the next five Formula 1 races

The Alpine Formula 1 team have announced that Argentinian Franco Colapinto will replace fellow youngster Jack Doohan for the next five races.

Rookie Doohan’s future has been in doubt since Colapinto, 21, signed for Alpine from Williams in January as a reserve driver.

Colapinto will now be given his chance alongside Pierre Gasly until at least after the Austrian Grand Prix on June 29 with Doohan, 22 – the son of legendary Australian motorcyclist Mick Doohan – demoted to reserve driver.

Alpine say they will then assess their options ahead of the British Grand Prix a week later.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that British team principal Oliver Oakes had resigned as team principal after just nine months in the role, with executive director Flavio Briatore assuming his responsibilities.

“Having reviewed the opening races of the season, we have come to the decision to put Franco in the car alongside Pierre for the next five races,” said Briatore.

“With the field being so closely matched this year, and with a competitive car, which the team has drastically improved in the past 12 months, we are in a position where we see the need to rotate our line-up.

“We also know the 2026 season will be an important one for the team and having a complete and fair assessment of the drivers this season is the right thing to do in order to maximise our ambitions next year.

“We continue to support Jack at the team, as he has acted in a very professional manner in his role as a race driver so far this season. The next five races will give us an opportunity to try something different and after this time period we will assess our options.”

Doohan out-qualified teammate Gasly for the first time in Miami last weekend, but he also crashed out of two of his six appearances – on his debut in Australia, and then in practice for the Japanese Grand Prix two rounds later. He failed to score a championship point in six outings.

Colapinto showed impressive speed last season when Williams dropped Logan Sargeant. He scored points twice in nine races, but he was also involved in a number of accidents.

“Firstly, I want to thank the team for giving me the opportunity to drive competitively for the next five races,” Colapinto said.

“I will work hard with the team to prepare for the next race in Imola and the upcoming triple-header, which will no doubt be intense and a big challenge for everyone.

“I have stayed sharp and I will do my best to get up to speed quickly and give it my all to deliver the best possible results alongside Pierre.”

Doohan added: “I am very proud to have achieved my lifelong ambition to be a professional Formula One driver and I will forever be grateful to the team for helping me achieve this dream.

“Obviously, this latest chapter is a tough one for me to take because, as a professional driver, naturally I want to be racing. That said, I appreciate the team’s trust and commitment.”

Includes reporting from PA