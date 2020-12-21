Brexit talks continue but miss European Parliament deadline

Talks on the UK’s exit from the EU will continue today despite missing the European Parliament’s Sunday night deadline for an agreement.

The Parliament, which will need to ratify any agreement, had said last week that it would only hold an emergency meeting if a deal had been struck by midnight Sunday.

Read more: Sterling traders brace for a week of tense Brexit watching

That deadline was missed, with negotiations still logjammed.

Access to fishing waters and the so-called level playing field to measure state aid and regulation into the future remain the two key issues to sort.

EU Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier said last night that “both the EU and the UK must have the right to set their own laws and control their own waters.

“And we should both be able to act when our interests are at stake,” he said.

The Parliament’s deadline was not set in law so it is likely that an emergency session could still be arranged before the UK’s departure on New Year’s Eve.

The UK Parliament will also have to vote for any deal.