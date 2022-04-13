Brexit made Covid vaccine rollout a success and allowed Britain to ‘lead on Ukraine’, argues Lord Frost

Getty images

Brexit is directly responsible for the success of the coronavirus vaccine rollout and also allowed the UK to “lead on Ukraine”, according to former Cabinet minister Lord David Frost.

However, the former Brexit minister did say he would like to see progress on issues like planning reform and free trade deals.

Speaking on LBC, he said: “There’s a lot we have done: the vaccine rollout, leading on Ukraine, and restoring democracy to the country.”

“Let’s not forget that is the most important point of Brexit.

“In many EU countries, you can’t decide everything through elections – in this country we now can,” he continued.

“But I would like to see us doing more, for example – on planning reform, on procurement reform, on restoring flexible labour markets, reducing tariffs, going harder on free trade deals – all these sorts of things so that some of the benefits start to be visible and pay off.”