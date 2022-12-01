BrewDog gives up B-Corp social and environmental certificate

BrewDog has given up its B-Corp certificate recognising its social and environmental impact because the organisation which gives it, B Lab, “requested additional measures”.

The beer-maker said in an internal statement seen by City A.M., that “we have decided to step aside from our B Corp certification for the time being.”

The brand it gave it up the label because “B Lab had requested additional measures from BrewDog and the BrewDog board decided that these were not something we could do at this time.”

B-Lab is a designation that a firm meets high standards of performance, accountability, and transparency on everything from employee benefits and charitable giving to supply chain practices and input materials.

BrewDog, which prides itself on being a carbon negative brand, said it is committed to its ‘blueprint’ of ethical values, placing people and the planet very highly.

It comes as pubs and bars are facing a gruelling winter as they grapple with eye-watering energy and food bills, all while consumers tighten their own belts. Inflation is currently at 11.1 per cent, putting pressure on supply chains and consumers’ finances.

The company however came under criticism for the treatment of its workers and alleged hypocrisy selling beer the Qatar World Cup, signing a distribution deal for the competition.

“Though we remain committed to the values upheld by B-Lab, we believe our business is currently best served by focussing on the Blueprint, as well as very specific sustainability targets”, it added.

The note also said it was awarded certification as a carbon negative firm by Positive Planet last month, but it now needs to be “making the operational changes that will enable us to get through the current financial crisis, while maintaining our commitment to demonstrable sustainability initiatives.”

BrewDog declined to say what additional measures were requested from B Lab, and said the company had to focus on its business amid turbulent economic times.

B Lab has been asked for comment.