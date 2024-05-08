Brewdog boss James Watt quits as chief after 17 years

Brewdog CEO James Watt

Brewdog beer boss James Watt has quit his job as chief executive of the company after 17 years, saying he would “transition” to a new role as ‘captain and co-founder’.

The often-outspoken entrepreneur made the announcement in an emotional post on LinkedIn, reflecting on having founded the business 17 years ago in his business partner Martin Dickie’s “mum’s garage”.

“With two humans and one dog we set out on a bold mission to make other people as passionate about great beer as we are.

“Little could I have imagined that this journey would see us build the world’s leading craft beer business, operate in over 70 countries, create a unicorn, ship over 1 billion cans of beer and be fortunate enough to work with such amazing people every single day.”

Watt announced that he has “decided to transition into a new role in the business, one of ‘Captain & Co-Founder’ – and James Arrow will pick up the reins as CEO as our business pushes forward into our next phase of growth.”

“In my new role I will remain as a board member, a director and I will also be part time strategic advisor to the business and our to leadership team. Furthermore, I will retain my Brewdog shareholding and my Hop Stock initiative whereby I give 20 per cent of my Brewdog shares to the team will remain in place.”

He also revealed his next step, on top of continuing his work with Brewdog. The entrepreneur said he will spend time travelling, and with his family and friends. He will also “help nurture fantastic start-ups” and start “a few new ventures of my own”.

Recently, Watt announced there would also be an IPA movie.

TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak commented on his decision to quit, amid historic criticism over Brewdog’s treatment of its workers, and recent decision not to pay the real living wage.

“This should be cautionary tale to bad bosses. If you slash workers’ pay and conditions you will be called out in public and your business will suffer.

“Brewdog’s success has been built on the back of its workforce. They deserve to be valued properly.

“My message to the new CEO is simple – pay your staff the real Living Wage.”

A turbulent tenure

During his time in charge of Brewdog, Watt and the company have had brushes with controversy.

Despite extolling the virtues of being an ethical beer brand, Brewdog signed deals with China and Qatar during the 2022 World Cup, which led to significant flack.

Watt announced Brewdog beer would be sold in the world’s second-most populous country as part of a “genuinely transformational” push. He claimed he is looking to bring Brewdog to “every corner” of China.

Brewdog also signed a beer distribution deal with Qatar, despite running an ad campaign criticising the Gulf state’s hosting of the tournament.

Brewdog: The brewer’s Qatar ad campaign sparked a backlash

The company was embroiled in a workplace culture row in which staff claimed there was bullying.

It was also criticised more recently for saying it would no longer pay its workers the living wage, in a scramble to save costs. Watt hit back at “ridiculous” levels of criticism following the saga.

As part of its cost-saving drive, the company was forced to close a number of its bars, as Watt launched a scathing attack on the ‘zombie’ government in Westminster, in 2022.

He has also been outspoken on the impact of rail strikes, which he claimed was “killing” UK business.

Brewdog also had an advert banned for claiming one of its beers could be considered one of your ‘five a day.’