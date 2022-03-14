BrewDog hired private investigators as brewer says ‘false allegations’ made about boss James Watt

(Photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)

Brewdog CEO James Watt hired private investigators to secure information on individuals he claimed were contributing to a “criminal campaign” of smears.

The Guardian reported that investigators were hired to approach people to obtain evidence about other individuals.

BrewDog said Watt had been “subjected to a two-year criminal campaign of online harassment, defamation, fraud, blackmail and malicious communications.”

It comes after the Scottish brewer and bar chain was hit with allegations of a toxic workplace culture last year, with a BBC documentary recently probing former employees’ claims.

Investigators were hired to find the source of “false allegations” that had been “instigated by a very small group of individuals,” BrewDog told the Guardian.

The brewer’s lawyers were now pursuing a private criminal prosecution for fraud and malicious communications in a London court, with civil proceedings underway in Scotland.

“Other matters have been reported to the police,” a spokesperson added.

“We will no longer allow blatant lies to be told about our business or our people,” the spokesperson added.

Investigation firm Integritas said it had discovered “evidence of a very clear criminal campaign” by people who were intent on harming Watt.