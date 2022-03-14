BrewDog hired private investigators as brewer says ‘false allegations’ made about boss James Watt
Brewdog CEO James Watt hired private investigators to secure information on individuals he claimed were contributing to a “criminal campaign” of smears.
The Guardian reported that investigators were hired to approach people to obtain evidence about other individuals.
BrewDog said Watt had been “subjected to a two-year criminal campaign of online harassment, defamation, fraud, blackmail and malicious communications.”
It comes after the Scottish brewer and bar chain was hit with allegations of a toxic workplace culture last year, with a BBC documentary recently probing former employees’ claims.
Investigators were hired to find the source of “false allegations” that had been “instigated by a very small group of individuals,” BrewDog told the Guardian.
The brewer’s lawyers were now pursuing a private criminal prosecution for fraud and malicious communications in a London court, with civil proceedings underway in Scotland.
“Other matters have been reported to the police,” a spokesperson added.
“We will no longer allow blatant lies to be told about our business or our people,” the spokesperson added.
Investigation firm Integritas said it had discovered “evidence of a very clear criminal campaign” by people who were intent on harming Watt.