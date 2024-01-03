Brewdog boss James Watt says IPA movie is coming to the big screen

Stacks of BrewDog beer cans at their brewery, with a screenshot of James Watt’s LinkedIn post inset. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

IPA lovers could soon watch the origins of craft beer giant BrewDog play out on the big screen, according to an announcement from founder James Watt.

The 40-year-old businessman told followers on LinkedIn this afternoon he had developed a movie script which would tell the story of he and his co-founder Martin Dickie.

A statement said: “It has been so exciting to work with such talented people on the script of this amazing new movie: Underdogs: The Rise Of BrewDog.

“Since Martin [Dickie] & I started BrewDog, both just aged 24, the journey has been remarkable – high highs, low lows, failures, successes and a healthy dose of controversy along the way.”

“We can’t wait to bring the story to the big screens,” he added.

Screenshot of James Watt’s LinkedIn post

BrewDog was first launched in 2007 and caught headlines for its controversial advertising campaigns and marketing tactics.

The business has experienced extraordinary growth, expanding to some 78 bar locations across the globe and securing lucrative trade deals with major supermarkets.

But its reputation has in the past been tarnished by a series of accusations made by former staff against BrewDog and its workplace practices.

In January 2021, Watt was forced to apologise to former employees after an open letter went viral on Twitter, in which 61 former workers alleged the company cultivated a “toxic” culture that left staff suffering from mental illness.

The founder told City A.M last April that the firm “definitely had some challenges and there are definitely some things that we could have done better.”

He also said that BrewDog has an independently managed ethics hotline across its business and 120 mental health first aiders to help staff facing difficulty.

Watt did not share an exact release date for the film, but said that film would be titled ‘Underdogs: The Rise Of BrewDog’.