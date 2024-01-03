JD Wetherspoon boss Sir Tim Martin: ‘Dry January becoming minor cult’ while pubs struggle

The boss of JD Wetherspoon, Sir Tim Martin, has said that Dry January is turning into a “minor cult”, as publicans across Britain brace for a slow month of trade.

Sir Tim, who fronts the popular budget boozer, told City A.M that people have “always overindulged at Christmas and then tried to compensate in January”.

“To an extent Dry January has just given a name to what happened anyway. But perhaps it is turning into a minor cult, even so.”

“Overall, I’m not sure that pubs can legitimately advise people to start drinking in January if they don’t want to,” he explained.

Comments from the recently knighted businessman come as thousands of Brits are partaking in the challenge created by charity, Alcohol Change, which encourages people to to cut out booze for the entire month.

Last year the organisation said that close to nine million people were planning to give the trend a try.

Dry January has received praise for helping participants lose weight and improve their overall relationship with alcohol.

But, publicans have raised concerns that the trend could further hinder trade in what is an already quiet period for hospitality.

Sir Tim said that Wetherspoon’s is “slightly consoled by the fact that its biggest draught brand is Pepsi, and coffee, which isn’t draught, but sells even more” than the soft drink.

“Food also comprises about 40 per cent of our trade days,” he said.

However, Kate Nicholls, chief of UK Hospitality, said that she would “encourage” people to support their local hospitality businesses this January.

She said: “January is typically a quieter time for hospitality businesses and the sector will be hoping for a continuation of the positive sales that were seen across the UK over the Christmas period.

“Hospitality venues pride themselves on being able to offer experiences for everyone, including offering a wide variety of low- and no-alcohol options.

She added: “Pubs, bars and restaurants form a key part of local communities and I’d encourage people to support their local hospitality businesses this January.”