Brewdog's Aldi IPA to go on sale as soon as October

Brewdog has confirmed it will sell its ALD IPA in Aldi stores as soon as October after the budget supermarket ripped off the craft brewery firm’s signature beer.

Aldi launched a beer named Anti-Establishment IPA, with a striking similarity to Brewdog’s flagship Punk IPA.

Read more: Brewdog to plant 1m trees in £30m ambition to be carbon negative

In response the brewery joked on Twitter that it could launch an Aldi-inspired beer, using a similar design to the German discounter’s logo.

Brewdog co-founder James Watt confirmed today that the new beer will be sold in Aldi stores as soon as October.

“They made a copy of Punk IPA, so as a joke we did an ALD IPA as a copy with their design,” he said.

“We’re going to try and do this super, super quickly, so we’re going to try and have it in stores by October,” Watt told City A.M.

Aldi hinted yesterday that the beer be in stock soon, joking that the company might have a deal “if [the beer] gets through quality control”.

“Keep an eye out, Brewdog’s ALD IPA should be hitting our shelves soon,” the supermarket said.

Read more: Revolut snaps up another $80m from Brewdog backers

For every case of ALD IPA that is sold, Brewdog and Aldi will fund the planting of a new tree as part of the firm’s new environmental initiative.

Brewdog has bought 2,000 acres in the Scottish highlands with the aim to plant 1m trees by 2021 as part of its commitment to become carbon negative.