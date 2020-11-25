Breaking: UK borrowing to soar to record £394bn

Government borrowing is set to soar to £394bn this year, according to the UK’s budget watchdog, as unprecedented support to the economy during coronavirus sends the budget deficit to its highest peacetime level in history.

The UK economy is expected to shrink an enormous 11.3 per cent this year, the biggest contraction in around 300 years.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak revealed the Office for Budget Responsibility’s (OBR) latest predictions as he unveiled the government’s 2021-22 spending plans in parliament.

Year Public Sector Net Borrowing

March 2020 forecast Public Sector Net Borrowing

November 2020 forecast 2019-20 £47.4bn £394bn 2020-21 £54.8bn £164bn 2021-22 £66.7bn £105bn Source: Office for Budget Responsibility

Read more: Follow our Live Blog of Rishi Sunak’s announcement of the Government’s spending review

He said there had been a “significant but necessary increase in our borrowing and debt”. Sunak said: “We are providing £280bn to get our country through coronavirus.”

Borrowing is expected to remain elevated for the coming years. Next year, the UK budget deficit is projected to be £164bn, Sunak said.

More to follow.