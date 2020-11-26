Coronavirus could be ‘way less’ damaging than 2008 crash, IFS says

The hit to the UK economy from the coronavirus pandemic is likely to be “way less” than the impact of the financial crisis should the budget watchdog’s predictions come true, the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) think tank has said.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) yesterday said the economy would likely end up three per cent smaller in the long run due than it otherwise would have been without Covid.

IFS director Paul Johnson today said that would be “painful”. Yet he said that “it is way less than the impact of the financial crisis”.

“And on central scenarios borrowing will be ‘only’ £100bn or so in 2024-25,” he said. He said that is “not a million miles away from either current budget balance or at least stabilising debt as a fraction of national income”.

Yet Johnson also questioned the OBR’s “central scenario,” saying there are big risks. He said: “Remember that the long term economic, and hence fiscal, hit from the financial crisis was far greater than predicted at the time.”

His comments come after Sunak yesterday revealed that government borrowing is set to hit a peacetime record of £394bn this year, according to OBR estimates.

The OBR said it expects the economy to shrink 11.3 per cent this year, its worst collapse in 300 years. It added that the economy would not regain its pre-Covid size until the end of 2022.

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey today said the crisis “would have been unbearable for many people” without the unprecedented levels of government spending.

However, chancellor Rishi Sunak signalled that he plans to tackle the debt pile. He said the borrowing was “not sustainable”.