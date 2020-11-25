Rishi Sunak will unveil his long-awaited comprehensive spending review in the House of Commons this afternoon. Follow our City A.M. live blog to keep up to date with the most important announcements.

11.05 ‘Tens of billions’ on infrastructure

The Treasury also said last night that Sunak would announce “tens of billions” of pounds of new infrastructure projects.

Read more: DEBATE: Should Rishi Sunak scrap the RPI inflation measure in today’s Spending Review?

This is expected to consist of a tranche of road, green energy and housing projects as a part of the government’s agenda to “level up” the Midlands and the North.

Another thing to look out for is if Sunak cuts the government’s commitment to spend 0.7 per cent of GDP each year on foreign aid.

It has been speculated in recent weeks that this will be cut to 0.5 per cent, with ministers saying publicly last week that the figure could be reduced.

11.01 Welcome to City A.M.’s spending review live blog

Rishi Sunak is up in the House of Commons at around 12.45pm to deliver his spending review, which will include billions of pounds of new funding.

Read more: Spending review: Rishi Sunak to spend extra £4.3bn on unemployment programmes

The Treasury trailed yesterday that Sunak will spend £4.3bn on new unemployment programmes, including a new Restart scheme to help people find work.

Almost 1m Britons have lost their jobs during the pandemic, with this expected to rise dramatically when the furlough scheme ends next year.