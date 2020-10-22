Breaking: Test and trace system reaches fewer than six in ten 'close contacts'

The UK’s embattled ‘test and trace’ system reached only 59 per cent of individuals in close contact with Covid-19 carriers last week, the latest figures reveal.

The scheme is designed to alert those in close contact with Covid-19 carriers to encourage them to either self-isolate or get tested for the novel virus.

Some 251,163 people were identified as coming into close contact with someone who had tested positive between October 8 and October 14.

Three-quarters of those who provided communication details were contacted, but overall that figure fell to just 59.6 per cent.

Test and trace, led by Dame Dido Harding, has been sharply criticised by Labour politicians due to perceived inefficiencies and questions over the £12 billion cost.

Earlier this month, an administrative error led to the under-counting of positive cases by 15,000.