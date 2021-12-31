BREAKING: Nationwide app down, thousands of Brits unable to make payments on New Year’s Eve
Nationwide’s mobile banking app has just gone down, with thousands of Brits unable to make any payments or access their funds.
Thousands of frustrated customers have taken to social media.
Nationwide is responding to customers, saying it does not know yet when the problems may be solved.
According to the website Downdetector, problems started late last night and by 7:30am hundreds of customers had reported the issue.
It comes just a week after the building society had two days of outages, leaving customers unable to make or receive payments in the run-up to Christmas.