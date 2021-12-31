BREAKING: Nationwide app down, thousands of Brits unable to make payments on New Year’s Eve

Nationwide’s mobile banking app has just gone down, with thousands of Brits unable to make any payments or access their funds.

Thousands of frustrated customers have taken to social media.

Nationwide is responding to customers, saying it does not know yet when the problems may be solved.

Nationwide’s app is down. This is the second time this has happened in over a week that they have withheld money due to their app being utter garbage. An absolute joke. #nationwide pic.twitter.com/ndHH1UcY4i — Daniel Peckett (@daniel_peckett) December 31, 2021

According to the website Downdetector, problems started late last night and by 7:30am hundreds of customers had reported the issue.

It comes just a week after the building society had two days of outages, leaving customers unable to make or receive payments in the run-up to Christmas.

Hi Nicola, we`re sorry we have no exact time at the moment. If you use the Internet/Mobile app please keep checking there. Kind Regards, Faith — Nationwide Building Society (@AskNationwide) December 31, 2021