Tens of thousands of Monzo customers unable to access their funds as bank goes down

Thousands of Brits were unable to access their money as Monzo Bank has gone down, leaving customers shut out of their accounts and unable to make or receive any payments.

The meltdown came just two days before Christmas, with website Downdetector reporting that problems started just after 4pm yesterday afternoon.

The issue was country-wide with hundreds of complaints coming in from London, Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham, among other cities.

Thousands of users took to social media, and 1,300 complaints were logged with Downdetector so far.

We've now fixed the issues with the Monzo app and payments.



Please re-try any payments that didn't go through.



We're really sorry about the disruption this evening, especially so close to Christmas – thanks for bearing with us. https://t.co/ubIpMAAQP8 — Monzo (@monzo) December 23, 2021

Read more Lloyds apologises after online banking customers unable to log in hours before Christmas